Rodriguez Gets Prison Sentence for Involvement in Crack Cocaine Ring in Clearfield

A former New York man will spend time in state prison for his involvement with a crack cocaine drug ring in Clearfield. Robert Aron Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-cocaine and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

