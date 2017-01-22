Public Invited to View New Art Exhibi...

Public Invited to View New Art Exhibit at LHU Clearfield

The pressed flower and plant art of Ed Anderson are now on exhibit at LHU Clearfield, and the public is invited to view. Anderson, a resident of Clearfield, has always been an artist of one medium or another, creating art in varying forms.

