Police logs 1-5

Next Story Prev Story
Andrew J. Blake, 23, of Curwensville pointed a shotgun at a 23-year-old woman and a Grampian man and threatened to "blow their brains out" at 550 McDivitt Road, Ferguson Township on Tuesday at 9:05 p.m. Blake was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Police were asked to check the welfare of an Ogden Avenue resident.

