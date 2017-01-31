Police Logs 1-31
Around 1:45 a.m. yesterday, a 36-year-old Clearfield man committed several traffic violations on SR 879 on the Clearfield/Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township. The operator was found to be under a controlled substance and was transferred to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw to determine his drug impairment.
