Police Logs 1-23

Police Logs 1-23

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Progress

Friday at 11:45 p.m. an unknown vehicle traveling on the Greenville Pike, Pike Township, went off the road and struck a mailbox before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 36 min Ruml 404
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 6 hr fact checker 62
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? Mon ReadersUnited 40
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... Mon TotalRecall 44
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Mon Track record 18
Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10) Jan 21 Judith 17
Hair Cut Heaven Jan 21 Friend 29
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC