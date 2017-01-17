Police Logs 1-17

Police Logs 1-17

Police received a report of an individual who was starting their vehicle, which was loud, and letting it run for an extended period time causing a disturbance. Police responded to Penn Highland's Clearfield for a male who was to be under the influence and causing a problem.

