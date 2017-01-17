Police Logs 1-17
Police received a report of an individual who was starting their vehicle, which was loud, and letting it run for an extended period time causing a disturbance. Police responded to Penn Highland's Clearfield for a male who was to be under the influence and causing a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|The real shame
|49
|Another food poisoning case reported at Race St...
|2 hr
|The real shame
|15
|County Seat DuBois
|15 hr
|InDAknow
|2
|Above and beyond the law
|18 hr
|InDAknow
|24
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Uncle Fat
|391
|Karate school (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Tang_soo_dont
|26
|Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11)
|Tue
|That would b swale
|107
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC