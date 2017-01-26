Newark police officer shoots suspect

Newark police officer shoots suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Progress

The suspect was driven in a private vehicle to University Hospital, where he is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
-slum lords of clearfield (Apr '13) 3 hr Dumb an lazy u are 15
children in danger 5 hr reported 23
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 5 hr Fact 414
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 5 hr Fact 67
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Sun dashing through t... 92
Mysteries from Clearfield Sun dashing through t... 22
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... Sat Gene Might Karate... 49
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC