Nevlin, Hawkins preside over centralized court
The following cases were scheduled for Centralized Court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail before District Judges Jerome Nevling and James Hawkins: - Bryan J. Peoples, 22, of Clearfield, waived, DUI-controlled substance/1st offense, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, duties at stop sign, careless driving, reckless driving, operating unsafe equipment, operating vehicle without valid inspection. Free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
