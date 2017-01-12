Moore and Ortasic Plead Guilty to Liv...

Moore and Ortasic Plead Guilty to Living in Deplorable Conditions with Children

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A Clearfield woman and her grandson who were living in deplorable conditions with his two children pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child this week. Janice Marie Moore, 65, was sentenced to two years probation on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Above and beyond the law 19 min InDAknow 6
Disappeared (Mar '12) Wed Honestly 43
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) Wed InDAknow 382
Settlements (Dec '15) Wed Snakes 11
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) Wed Honorable man 47
Hair Cut Heaven Tue Mega Gullible 17
Auto Cos. Invest Billions In US, Just Not In Cl... Tue clearly behind 4
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,506 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC