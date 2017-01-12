Moore and Ortasic Plead Guilty to Living in Deplorable Conditions with Children
A Clearfield woman and her grandson who were living in deplorable conditions with his two children pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child this week. Janice Marie Moore, 65, was sentenced to two years probation on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Above and beyond the law
|19 min
|InDAknow
|6
|Disappeared (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Honestly
|43
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|InDAknow
|382
|Settlements (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Snakes
|11
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Honorable man
|47
|Hair Cut Heaven
|Tue
|Mega Gullible
|17
|Auto Cos. Invest Billions In US, Just Not In Cl...
|Tue
|clearly behind
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC