MedReturn boxes picked up in Clearfield for unused medication

PA MedReturn Boxes were picked up on Wednesday afternoon at the Clearfield Borough Police Department. Participating in the event were from left to right: SSG Kevin Gendall, SSG Jason Blauch, Clearfield Borough Chief of Police Vincent McGinnis, and Janie Braid, the Drug Free Communities Coalition Coordinator for the Clearfield and Jefferson Counties Drug and Alcohol Commission.

