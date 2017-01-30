Man stabbed to death in New Bedford l...

Man stabbed to death in New Bedford late Sunday

14 hrs ago

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says city officers responding to a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday found the victim on Ashley Boulevard bleeding profusely. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

