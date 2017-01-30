Man stabbed to death in New Bedford late Sunday
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says city officers responding to a 911 call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday found the victim on Ashley Boulevard bleeding profusely. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he died from his injuries about an hour later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats up with the freak show at Dinger's every ... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Bethhowe
|334
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
|-slum lords of clearfield (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|16
|children in danger
|19 hr
|reported
|23
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Fact
|414
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|Fact
|67
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Sun
|dashing through t...
|92
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC