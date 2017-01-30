'Man in the hat' from Brussels attack...

'Man in the hat' from Brussels attacks charged in France

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Mohamed Abrini, the 'man in the hat' who escaped from the Brussels airport just before a deadly suicide attack there has been charged in France over links to the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that Abrini was charged Monday with belonging to a terrorist organization, complicity in explosives manufacturing and transportation, and other allegations linked to the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 1 hr GeneCantStopMAGAing 170
-slum lords of clearfield (Apr '13) 1 hr GeneCantStopMAGAing 16
children in danger 14 hr reported 23
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 14 hr Fact 414
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 14 hr Fact 67
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Sun dashing through t... 92
Mysteries from Clearfield Sun dashing through t... 22
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC