Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald's

A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in McDonald's, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland. Michael J. Hebdon, 62, a homeless man from New York, has been charged by Lawrence Township police with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

