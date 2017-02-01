Man Accused of Exposing Himself in McDonald's
A man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself in McDonald's, according to court paperwork filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland. Michael J. Hebdon, 62, a homeless man from New York, has been charged by Lawrence Township police with open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
