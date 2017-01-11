Maines Pleads Guilty for 3-Year-Old T...

Maines Pleads Guilty for 3-Year-Old Taking Subutex Pill

A Clearfield woman whose 3-year-old daughter required medical attention after she took a Subutex pill was in Clearfield County Court Tuesday. Brittany Lee Maines, 23, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person during plea and sentencing court.

