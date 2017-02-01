Luzier Waives Charges for Allegedly Neglecting Child, Fighting with Woman

Nicole L. Luzier, 27, of Clearfield, who has been accused of neglecting her child and fighting with a woman, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court at the Clearfield County Jail. Luzier has been charged by Lawrence Township police with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct.

