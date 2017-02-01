January is National Mentoring Month

January is National Mentoring Month

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a premiere, one-to-one youth mentoring organization that matches at-risk youth with positive role models from the community. Children matched in the program are less likely to engage in risky behaviors; less likely to start using drugs or alcohol; and less likely to drop out of school.

