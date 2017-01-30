Historic Wallace chair returning to C...

Historic Wallace chair returning to Clearfield County

This chair, once owned by Sen. William A. Wallace, and now located in New Jersey, will be making its home at the Clearfield County Historical Society where it will be on display once its museum, the Kerr House, opens for the 2017 season in May. This chair, once owned by Sen. William A. Wallace, and now located in New Jersey, will be making its home at the Clearfield County Historical Society where it will be on display once its museum, the Kerr House, opens for the 2017 season in May. A New Jersey family who asked for The Progress' assistance to find a new owner for a chair that has been in their family for a number of years reported they have selected a new owner.

