Hearing delayed for man charged with exposing himself at McDonalds

A homeless man from New York, Michael J. Hebdon, 62, who was arrested for exposing himself at the Old Town Road McDonald's in Clearfield recently, had his preliminary hearing continued for 60 days. Hebdon was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing yesterday at Centralized Court before District Judge Richard Ireland - but his attorney, Leanne Nedza of the public defender's office, asked for the continuance to have time to file motion to obtain a mental health evaluation for Hebdon.

