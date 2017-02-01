Hawkins, Nevling hear cases at Centra...

Hawkins, Nevling hear cases at Centralized Court

Tuesday Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling: - Andrea T. Govelovich, 37, of Harrisburg, waived, DUI-high rate of alcohol BAC 0.10-0.16, investigation by officer, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Free on $1,000 unsecured bail.

