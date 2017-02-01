Hawkins, Nevling hear cases at Centralized Court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling: - Andrea T. Govelovich, 37, of Harrisburg, waived, DUI-high rate of alcohol BAC 0.10-0.16, investigation by officer, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Free on $1,000 unsecured bail.
