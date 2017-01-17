Hawkins, Ireland preside over session...

Hawkins, Ireland preside over session of Centralized Court

Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court before District Judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail: a Richard R. Cowder, 38, of Woodland, waived, materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm; statement under penalty. Free on $20,000 unsecured bail.

