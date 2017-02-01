GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Saturday on Oak Ridge Road in Knox Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a 1984 Red Sterling trailer with black sides, and they were driving a maroon-colored pick-up truck.
