GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Saturday on Oak Ridge Road in Knox Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a 1984 Red Sterling trailer with black sides, and they were driving a maroon-colored pick-up truck.

