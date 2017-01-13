GANT Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Wednesday or Thursday at a Hill Street residence in Curwensville. During the incident, someone arrived at the victim's residence and allegedly flattened the left, rear tire and drained the radiator of her car.
