GANT Police Blotter

GANT Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred Monday on Filbert Street, Curwensville. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim's license plate from his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County Seat DuBois 7 min InDAknow 2
Above and beyond the law 2 hr InDAknow 24
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... 2 hr Kurt I 12
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 3 hr Uncle Fat 391
Karate school (Apr '13) Tue Tang_soo_dont 26
Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11) Tue That would b swale 107
Settlements (Dec '15) Sun GeneCoveredinRamf... 16
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC