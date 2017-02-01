GANT Police Blotter

State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Thursday at a Trolley Street residence in Cooper Township. During the incident, someone allegedly arrived at the victim's residence and threw numerous eggs onto the porch.

