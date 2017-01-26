Former Crown Crest caretaker sentence...

Former Crown Crest caretaker sentenced in $114K theft scam

Tuesday

Former cemetery caretaker Edmund Grenier, 71, of SCI-Benner, formerly of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $114,500 from cemetery clients, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse. Grenier was the former caretaker of Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde, Lawrence Township, and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.

