Filming starts for movie on Japanese-American units in WWII
The film "Go for Broke" will focus on the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . "The brave actions of these young Japanese Americans, along with the perseverance of the original 100th Infantry Battalion draftees from Hawaii, directly led to the formation of the all-Japanese fighting unit the 442nd - the most decorated combat unit in American military history," a release on the film said.
