El Salvador has rare murder-free day, 1st in nearly 2 years
National Civil Police commissioner Howard Cotto said Thursday that no murders were reported the previous day in the gang-plagued little Central American nation. The last time the country went a full day without any killings was Jan. 22, 2015, according to records kept by The Associated Press.
