Duke to Compete in Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition

Rachel Duke, 2016 Clearfield County fair queen, will be traveling to Hershey to take part in the 31st annual Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition held during the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention. The contest will begin Jan. 19 and concludes with the queen's coronation on the evening of Jan. 21. Duke will be one of 60 contestants competing for the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen title.

