Duke to Compete in Pennsylvania State...

Duke to Compete in Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Rachel Duke, 2016 Clearfield County fair queen, will be traveling to Hershey to take part in the 31st annual Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition held during the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention. The contest will begin Jan. 19 and concludes with the queen's coronation on the evening of Jan. 21. Duke will be one of 60 contestants competing for the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... 13 min Clearly the logic 2
Above and beyond the law 9 hr Gene Freud 21
Karate school (Apr '13) 19 hr Tang_soo_dont 26
Welfare, something needs to change! (Oct '11) 23 hr That would b swale 107
Settlements (Dec '15) Sun GeneCoveredinRamf... 16
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) Sun GeneCoveredinRamf... 388
Hair Cut Heaven Sun Absolute not 27
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC