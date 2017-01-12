DuBois man receives lengthy jail sentence for string of burglaries
Justin E. Craig, 30, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries which occurred in the Clearfield area in early 2015 and was ordered to serve a lengthy period of incarceration by Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. On Tuesday, Craig was ordered to serve a term of 42 months to ten years in state prison on five charges of burglary and criminal attempt/burglary.
