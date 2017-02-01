Decatur Twp. Collision Claims Two Lives
A two-vehicle collision claimed two lives Saturday morning at the intersection of state Route 153 and Sanborn Road in Decatur Township, according to state police at Clearfield. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner failed to stop while traveling west on Sanborn Road, entered into the intersection and collided with a Ford Focus traveling north on SR 153.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Karen
|11
|Curwensville Streaker on 1/2/17
|7 hr
|Fat nekkid dude
|12
|Daycare (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Inside job
|11
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Internet daycare
|169
|Bernardo
|Fri
|Azzhole
|2
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|Fri
|Gene Is Chastened
|39
|Roger Witherite A SAD STORY... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Son in-law
|6
