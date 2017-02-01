Decatur Twp. Collision Claims Two Lives

A two-vehicle collision claimed two lives Saturday morning at the intersection of state Route 153 and Sanborn Road in Decatur Township, according to state police at Clearfield. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner failed to stop while traveling west on Sanborn Road, entered into the intersection and collided with a Ford Focus traveling north on SR 153.

