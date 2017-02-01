Curwensville Food Pantry has new home
Curwensville Food Pantry Manager Robin Clark opens the door to the client entrance at the new location at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church. Beginning in January, the pantry will return to Curwensville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|31 min
|Azzhole
|170
|Bernardo
|40 min
|Azzhole
|2
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|4 hr
|Gene Is Chastened
|39
|Curwensville Streaker on 1/2/17
|9 hr
|CAHS
|11
|Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Dawn
|9
|Roger Witherite A SAD STORY... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Son in-law
|6
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Auntie facts
|360
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC