Curwensville Couple Accused of Making Sexual Videos with Dog Waives Charges

A Curwensville couple accused of making sexual videos with a dog waived the charges against them to court at their preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Rachael Alexis Harris, 19, of Curwensville was charged by state police at Clearfield with four counts of produce/present/direct obscene performance; three counts each of criminal attempt-sexual intercourse with animal and conspiracy-sexual intercourse with animal; and four counts of cruelty to animals.

