Commissioners Hear from County Farm B...

Commissioners Hear from County Farm Bureau President

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Leon Kriner, president of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, briefly covered a few items of business at Tuesday's commissioners' meeting. The bureau will host a county-wide informational meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lock Haven University Clearfield campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? 56 min Got It 38
Curwensville Streaker on 1/2/17 1 hr Really 10
Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10) 2 hr Peggy 5
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 6 hr walter white 169
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 13 hr Auntie facts 360
Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges Tue Oppurtune 58
Is this really what druggies do when they are h... (Dec '11) Tue Clint 10
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC