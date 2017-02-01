Commissioners Hear from County Farm Bureau President
Leon Kriner, president of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau, briefly covered a few items of business at Tuesday's commissioners' meeting. The bureau will host a county-wide informational meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Lock Haven University Clearfield campus.
