Clearfield Teen Accused of Attempting to Lure Girl for Sex

A Clearfield teen has been accused of attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl through Facebook messenger to meet for sex. Romie D. Young III, 18, of Clearfield has been charged by Officer Zachary S. Cowan of the Lawrence Township police with two counts each of unlawful contact with minor/sexual offenses, corruption of minors/defendant age 18 or above and criminal use of a communications facility.

