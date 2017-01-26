Clearfield County Lifelong Learning Institute continues
Interested in learning something new? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces an upcoming educational seminar offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. Courses are geared toward the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|children in danger
|1 hr
|Jim
|14
|Starz > CYC
|7 hr
|Bonbon
|1
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Facts
|409
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Dwfriend w benefits
|63
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|Jan 23
|ReadersUnited
|40
|Another food poisoning case reported at Race St...
|Jan 23
|TotalRecall
|44
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Jan 23
|Track record
|18
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC