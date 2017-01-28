Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute Continues
Interested in learning something new? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces an upcoming educational seminar offered through the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute. Courses are geared toward the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens.
