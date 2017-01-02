Clearfield Center for Active Living to Present "Udder to Butter" Program
Cary Huber, environmental education specialist from Parker Dam State Park, will present a program at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Clearfield Center for Active Living about butter-making and other heritage skills. The center is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, and anyone 50 and over are invited to attend the free program.
