Clearfield Center for Active Living to Present "Udder to Butter" Program

Cary Huber, environmental education specialist from Parker Dam State Park, will present a program at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Clearfield Center for Active Living about butter-making and other heritage skills. The center is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, and anyone 50 and over are invited to attend the free program.

