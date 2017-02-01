Charges Pending Against Naked Man Who...

Charges Pending Against Naked Man Who Caused Commotion in Curwensville

A man caused a commotion Monday in Curwensville when he entered several businesses and damaged property - without wearing any clothes, reported the state police at Clearfield. State police have not identified the 35-year-old Curwensville man by name with charges still pending in the case.

