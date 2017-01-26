Center for Active Living to Present History of Jury Selection for Clearfield Co.

Have you been called for jury duty in Clearfield County and wondered how you were chosen or how jurors were chosen before computers? The process of being called for jury duty is played out across the country every day. Linda Hatcher, former Clearfield County jury commissioner, will present a program about the history of jury selection and how it has evolved over the years, at the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 11 a.m. Feb. 1. The center is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield.

