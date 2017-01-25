Candidates Night is Feb. 7
For people who are considering running for local office, Clearfield County will be holding a "Candidates Night" Feb. 7 at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 1, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield.
