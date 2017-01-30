Breaking silence, Obama speaks out on...

Breaking silence, Obama speaks out on Trump immigrants order

12 hrs ago

Former President Barack Obama praised protesters who amassed across the country in opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration orders, breaking his silence on political issues for the first time since leaving office. "The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said.

