Boston couple pleads not guilty to hu...

Boston couple pleads not guilty to human trafficking charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Progress

A husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to human trafficking charges for allegedly running a house of prostitution out of an apartment in Boston. Kim Kew Chow and his wife, Yuet Chow, have been held in custody since September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Above and beyond the law 33 min Honor 11
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 1 hr Chief logic 48
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 1 hr Chief logic 384
Hair Cut Heaven 5 hr Blowjobshop 24
When the hell are they going to take the "commu... 8 hr Gene Says Hi 7
Eddie Munster (Apr '10) 8 hr Gene Says Hi 10
Settlements (Dec '15) Fri Logic 12
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC