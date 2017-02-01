Birthdays
The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Steady
|167
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Auntie facts
|360
|Curwensville Streaker on 1/2/17
|5 hr
|Auntie facts
|9
|Why Y'all So Scared of Gene?
|10 hr
|Gene P Stands Alone
|33
|Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Sammi
|3
|Q-Bert!!! Yet to comment on Joe Marino charges
|Tue
|Oppurtune
|58
|Is this really what druggies do when they are h... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Clint
|10
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC