Birthdays
The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Above and beyond the law
|1 hr
|Gene Be MAGAing
|25
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Gene Be MAGAing
|51
|County Seat DuBois
|1 hr
|Gene Be MAGAing
|5
|Another food poisoning case reported at Race St...
|1 hr
|Gene Be MAGAing
|21
|Borough/Township consolidation vote TONIGHT
|4 hr
|Voter
|6
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Uncle Fat
|391
|Karate school (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Tang_soo_dont
|26
