Ammerman presides over session of contempt of court
Laura K. Baldwin, 45, 424 River Rd., Clearfield, was ordered to pay $25 a month effective with the month of February. John O. Carolus, 50, 1195 Friendly Acres Rd., Curwensville, was ordered to pay $35 a month effective with the month of February.
