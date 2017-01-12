Ammerman presides over revocation court
Brian L. Miles, 39, Monroeville, was continued on probation. He was charged with violation of probation for failing to refrain from the illegal use of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Witherite A SAD STORY... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Just Me
|7
|Above and beyond the law
|4 hr
|InDAknow
|6
|Disappeared (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Honestly
|43
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|InDAknow
|382
|Settlements (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Snakes
|11
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Honorable man
|47
|Hair Cut Heaven
|Tue
|Mega Gullible
|17
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC