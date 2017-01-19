9th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday

9th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: GantDaily.com

This year's Clearfield Bison Duals will be the biggest in the nine years of the event as 16 teams from all parts of the state will descend on the Arthur J. Weiss and Bison Gyms all day Saturday. While some of the usual suspects will be in attendance - the hosts, DuBois, General McLane, Montoursville, West Branch, James M. Coughlin, Port Allegany - there will be several new entrants in to the fray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... 1 hr TotalRecall 36
Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10) 13 hr Judith 17
Hair Cut Heaven 14 hr Friend 29
Robbie blew the money for sidewalk replacement (Jun '16) 17 hr Butt buddies 25
The rafts men dam Sat Missmanager 45
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Sat Gene MAGAing Like... 16
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) Sat Dirty chief 52
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC