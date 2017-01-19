9th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday
This year's Clearfield Bison Duals will be the biggest in the nine years of the event as 16 teams from all parts of the state will descend on the Arthur J. Weiss and Bison Gyms all day Saturday. While some of the usual suspects will be in attendance - the hosts, DuBois, General McLane, Montoursville, West Branch, James M. Coughlin, Port Allegany - there will be several new entrants in to the fray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another food poisoning case reported at Race St...
|1 hr
|TotalRecall
|36
|Heading to Dingers... (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Judith
|17
|Hair Cut Heaven
|14 hr
|Friend
|29
|Robbie blew the money for sidewalk replacement (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Butt buddies
|25
|The rafts men dam
|Sat
|Missmanager
|45
|Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h...
|Sat
|Gene MAGAing Like...
|16
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Dirty chief
|52
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC