9th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday

This year's Clearfield Bison Duals will be the biggest in the nine years of the event as 16 teams from all parts of the state will descend on the Arthur J. Weiss and Bison Gyms all day Saturday. While some of the usual suspects will be in attendance - the hosts, DuBois, General McLane, Montoursville, West Branch, James M. Coughlin, Port Allegany - there will be several new entrants in to the fray.

