7 found guilty of robbing German chur...

7 found guilty of robbing German churches to finance jihad

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Cologne's regional court sentenced the men to between three years and 6 months, and four years and 10 months in prison for the robberies. Judges say that there's sufficient proof the men - aged between 24 and 37 - broke into up to five churches and other buildings between 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
-slum lords of clearfield (Apr '13) 8 hr Dumb an lazy u are 15
children in danger 10 hr reported 23
News Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08) 10 hr Fact 414
News Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09) 10 hr Fact 67
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Sun dashing through t... 92
Mysteries from Clearfield Sun dashing through t... 22
Another food poisoning case reported at Race St... Sat Gene Might Karate... 49
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC