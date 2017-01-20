2017 Western Michigan Football Recruiting: ATH Ryan Lezzer commits to Broncos
As Signing Day comes closer Western Michigan picked up commitment from 2-star ATH Ryan Lezzer out of Clearfield, PA. Lezzer announced via twitter his commitment to the Broncos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hustle Belt.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|-slum lords of clearfield (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|Dumb an lazy u are
|15
|children in danger
|5 hr
|reported
|23
|Two Clearfield County officers charged over kni... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Fact
|414
|Cops' lawsuit vs. cent. Pa Da dismissed (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Fact
|67
|laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11)
|Sun
|dashing through t...
|92
|Mysteries from Clearfield
|Sun
|dashing through t...
|22
|Another food poisoning case reported at Race St...
|Sat
|Gene Might Karate...
|49
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC