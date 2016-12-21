Salvation Army distributes toys, food...

Salvation Army distributes toys, food to less fortunate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Progress

Heather Grimm, a volunteer for the Salvation Army, sorts through sacks of presents donated to its Treasures for Children program. Gifts and food were distributed Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr is a woman beater. 6 hr Gnat Daily 1
Does Our School District Have A 'Poor Tray'? Mon mom 26
Why Y'all So Scared of Gene? Sun social misfits 26
Arrest Warrants Issued... Dec 25 Cheesefries 29
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Dec 23 math 23
laws on mandatory overtime for cna 's (Dec '11) Dec 21 tough guy 88
Watch the Riverwalk plans come to a screaming h... Dec 21 Christy Fat 4
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC